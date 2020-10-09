Andhra Pradesh government issued permissions for the resumption of film shooting in the state. Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) Managing Director Tumma Vijay Reddy said that the government has issued orders allowing the resumption of shootings of films by following all the COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs.

He urged the film directors and producers to take advantage of this opportunity. Film shootings across the country came to a halt after the imposition of nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He however clarified that the government has given permission for film shoots in the state in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on August 21st and the standard operating procedures. He said that the standard operating procedures must be followed along with these guidelines while carrying out film shootings.

According to the guidelines, all technicians must wear masks but the actors are exempted at the time of the shooting. He said that during filming, all the equipment, units and sets need to be sanitized frequently. Technicians and actors involved in the shooting must use hand sanitizers. He said that physical distancing by six feet would have to be observed during the shootings, except during technically impossible situations. He said that messages creating awareness among the public on the precautions to be taken for combatinig coronavirus must be displayed in the sets. For further details, one can check State Film, TV, Theater Development Corporation official website www.apsftvtdc.