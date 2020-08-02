AMARAVATI: After governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday gave assent for the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA Repeal) Bill 2010, now the state government issued direction notifying the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority(AMRDA). AP government issued orders stating that the entire CRDA jurisdiction would now fall under the purview of the AMRDA.

According to the new notification issued by government as CRDA 2020 Repeal was approved by governor, teh CRDA Bill which was proposed earlier in 2014 would no longer exist. An AMRDA committee is made with 11 officers and the Municipal Secretary will be the Vice-Chairman of this committee. This committee comprises the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, the AMRDA Commissioner, the Guntur and Krishna District Collectors and the Director Town Planning Deputy Transport Commissioners as members of it. The government has appointed Lakshmi Narasimha as the commissioner of AMRDA.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday gave assent to two crucial bills Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and AP CRDA Repeal Bill for developing three capital cities. As for the proposal of state government Visakhapatnam will be developed as executive capital, Amaravati as legislature capital and Kurnool will be the judicial capital. The state government sent two bills to the governor on July 19, 2020 for his approval.