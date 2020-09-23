VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has released COVID-19 packages for all states and Union Territories in two phases. In the first phase, the Centre has released Rs 3,000 crore in Phase-I and Rs 1,256.81 in Phase-II.

Andhra Pradesh's allocation in Phase I was Rs 141.46 crore and in Phase-II Rs 116.82 crore. This brings the total to Rs 199.87 crore. According to a daily, while the entire amount of the Phase-I has been disbursed, a total of Rs 58.41 crore of phase-II is yet to be given to the state.

In reply to a question by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey provided the information to the Rajya Sabha.

AP received 1,70,722 RNA kits worth Rs 1,87,04,408, 1,22,040 VTMs of Rs 1,68,60,579 and 2,46,567 RT-PCR kits costing Rs 13,06,21,730.

As of September 18, the Centre has distributed 14.63 lakh N95 masks, 2.79 lakh PPE kits, 31.5 lakh HCQ tablets and 3,960 ventilators to the state.

The state was also provided machines worth Rs 3,10,16,300, including a CFX-96 touch real time PCR detection system costing Rs 14,86,800 and seven automated RNA extraction machines costing Rs 42,18,500 each, the minister said.