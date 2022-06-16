The officials informed that the government is gearing up to host the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Conference in Visakhapatnam. They stated that there has been significant industrial development in the past three years as 96 heavy industrial units have started their operations in the State apart from 28,247 MSMEs. The investments from these industries are valued at Rs 47,490.28 crores and created employment for 2,48,122 people. Besides these, the officials said that around 61 units are under construction with an investment of Rs 1,51,372 crore and create over 1,77,147 jobs. Also, five more units are ready to start the construction work and would invest Rs 1,365.88 crore and provide 8,850 jobs. So far, 92 industries have expressed their interest in investing Rs 2,19.766 crores in the State and creating jobs for 3,19,829 people.

Minister for Industries, Commerce, Infrastructure, Investment, Information and Technology Gudivada Amarnath, Industries Special CS Karikal Valaven, Industries Director G Srijana, APIIC VC and MD J Subramanyam, AP Maritime Board Chairman K Venkat Reddy, APTPC Chairman K Ravichandra Reddy, Maritime Board CEO Shanmohan and other officials were present.