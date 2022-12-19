Andhra Pradesh Gets Step-motherly Treatment from Centre : YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy

New Delhi: Raising the issue of ‘division of assets’ in Rajya Sabha on Monday, YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy said the Centre had failed miserably implementing the bifurcation promises and was giving step-motherly treatment to Andhra Pradesh.

He made these remarks while participating in debate in the Rajya Sabha on Appropriation Bill 2022. He said the state government is seeking an equitable and expeditious division of assets and liabilities between itself and Telangana. Since the ‘Centre is not intervening’ the government has to approach the Supreme Court to resolve the matter, YSRCP MP in Rajya Sabha said.

“The Centre has failed in implementation of bifurcation promises with respect to Andhra Pradesh. It has not paid attention to it though there are opportunities. And for transfer of assets, we had to approach the Supreme Court,” said Vijayasai Reddy.

YSRCP MP said the implementation of the Polavaram project is flawed. He blamed the former UPA government for its faulty implementation. Vijayasai Reddy said the inordinate delay in the implementation of the project has resulted in losses to the public exchequer.

“The Polavaram project implementation is also faulty and the Centre is responsible for it. We are asked to construct the project in 2022 on 2010-11 rates. Will any contractor come forward? Who will bear the losses? It is not proper to show step-motherly treatment towards Andhra Pradesh,” Vijayasai Reddy noted.

In a written reply to a question by YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy, the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said there is no delay from the Centre and the expenditure incurred by the Government of Andhra Pradesh on the project is being reimbursed from time to time. He also said since April 01, 2014 upto October 2022, overall state expenditure on Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) is reported to be Rs. 15,970.53 crore. Out of this, an amount of Rs. 13,226.04 crore has been duly reimbursed by the Government of India.

