Andhra Pradesh Gets Central Award for Successfully Tackling Malaria

Recognising the best practices to eliminate malaria from the state, the Central government has adjudged Andhra Pradesh government best performing state government. The award will be presented to the state government during the World Malaria Day event in New Delhi on Monday.

During the last three years, the AP government has succeeded in making the state malaria-free. The state has seen a drop in the malaria cases from 6,040 in 2018 to 1,139 in 2021. Last year a whopping 75,29,994 samples were tested for the disease across the state. The YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy tweeted to share the information of AP government getting recognition for its anti-malaria drive in the state.

Showing its commitment towards the well being of its people, AP under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Sri @YSJagan Garu has bagged the top spot for best practices in curbing malaria.

This has been only possible due to timely implementation of malaria related proactive measures. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) April 25, 2022

To address the problem caused by the mosquitoes, the state health department first identified high-risk zones for malaria and distributed 21.50 lakh mosquito nets among the people. In addition to this, Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) initiative was taken up in the high-risk zones. Last year alone, the IRS activity was carried out in 3,027 villages to curb the mosquito menace.

The state health department also came up with another initiative Friday-Dry Day to arrest the mosquito breeding in the wet surroundings. Through the Friday-Dry Day mobile app, the people were educated about the benefits of cleaning water storage tanks, containers, sumps and refrigerators in our houses. Because of the intensive anti-malaria programme run by the state health department, only 117 cases of malaria have been reported this year.