AMARAVATI: TDP former MLA Gadde Babu Rao resigned from the Telugu Desam Party on Sunday. Addressing the media, Gadde Babu Rao said, "The condition of the party is not good. There is no recognition in the party even after working for a long time." He asserted that he worked hard to reach this stage. He further added that he came from a very poor family and kept all the efforts for the welfare of the people. He said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is not giving respect to him.

Gadde Babu Rao started his political career in 1978. He, who was in Congress for some time, joined TDP during NTR's reign. He further asserted that he reached this stage with the support and cooperation from the Cheepurupalli people. He said that during NTR's period, the B-forms of MLA's from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have been given to him. But now, the situation is completely different.

He asserted that the party ignored him and added that he doesn't want to criticize anyone. Having suffered a lot after losing self-esteem and self-satisfaction, he resigned from TDP today. He clarified that many tried to convince him, but he doesn't want to change his decision. He worked as MLC, MLA and government whip.

Recently, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar along with his two sons joined the YSRCP.