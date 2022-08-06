Andhra Pradesh: First Suspected Case Of Monkeypox In GITAM University

Andhra Pradesh has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox with a student of GITAM University, Vizag exhibiting the symptoms of the viral disease. The student was kept in isolation. The health department arrived at the university to collect the swab samples. Before the medical team could arrive, the student ran away in fear. But, he was brought to the university. The blood samples of the student have been sent for testing. The student went to Hyderabad recently and came to Vizag.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to that of the patient tested with Small Pox although it is clinically less severe. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting two to four weeks. The symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes.