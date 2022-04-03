Andhra Pradesh: Earthquake Rattles Tirupati

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 85 kilometers northeast of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati in the early hours of Sunday, April 3, as per the official statement issued today by the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake was announced by the organisation via tweet on its official social media handle. The tremors were reported in Andhra's Tirupati in the early hours of Sunday morning, at 1:10 a.m.

National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.”

According to the NCS, the earthquake felt near Tirupati was of relatively low magnitude and is unlikely to have caused any damage. So yet, no property damage or loss of life has been recorded as a result of the earthquake in Andhra Pradesh.