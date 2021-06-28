Andhra Pradesh EAPSET Application, Admit Card Download

AP EAPCET 2021: Registration for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), 2021, formerly known as the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET), has begun.

The application form will be accessible without a late fee until July 25, and it will be available with a late fee until August 18. The test will be held from August 19 to August 25 for Engineering applicants. The results and dates for counselling will be provided later. Students may get the AP EAMCET 2021 application form and other information on the website.

Students who wish to take the Engineering or Agriculture and Pharmacy exams must pay a registration fee of Rs 600. The cost for students from the Backward Classes (BC) is Rs 550, while children from the SC and ST classes pay Rs 500.

The registration cost for those who want to take both examinations is Rs 1,200. The fee for BC students is Rs 1,100, while the fee for SC and ST students is Rs 1,000.

AP EAPCET 2021 Application Form: Direct Link

The test will be conducted on behalf of APSCHE by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada.

Students are shortlisted for admission to BE, BTech, BSc, BVSc, AH, BFSc, BPharmacy, and PharmD programmes using the AP EAPCET.

AP EAPCET 2021 Syllabus For Engineering

AP EAPCET 2021 Syllabus For Pharmacy, Agriculture

Students who have passed or are scheduled to sit for the last year of the Intermediate exam (10+2) in the Science stream are eligible to take the test. Before applying, individuals should make sure they meet the program's unique qualifying requirements.

Admit Card Date: 29 June 2021 - 1 July 2021

Mode of Exam: Online

Participating Colleges: 348