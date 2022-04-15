Andhra Pradesh: Dwajasthambam Collapses In Tallarevu Mandal of Kakinada District

Dwajasthambam collapsed at Meenakshi Sametha Neelakanteshwara Swamy temple located in the Thallarevu Mandal of Nelapalli village of Kakinada district on Friday. The dwajasthbam collapsed suddenly after the rope tied to it broke down.

A few people have been injured in the incident and they have been shifted to the hospital immediately. MLA Gollapalli Ashok also met the injured and instructed the hospital authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured.

