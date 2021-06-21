Andhra Pradesh: Driving, Learner's Licence Tests From Today

Andhra Pradesh state government has announced that 'Driving and Learner's Licence' tests are going to be conducted from today. Earlier, all learner's and driving licence tests have been suspended due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the COVID-19 curfew in the state till 30 June, but with a four-hour additional relaxation in timings. The curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from 21 June. So, Learner's licence and driving licence tests will be conducted in Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool districts.

Learner's licence and driving licence tests are conducted from July 1st in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, Chittoor districts. It is said that those who have booked slots in May and June will be given priority.