The much-touted re-organisation of the districts in Andhra Pradesh is likely to be taken up soon after the census data is computed and finalized. The AP Government has proposed to make the present 13 districts into 26 districts and has constituted a study team under the aegis of the Chief Secretary.

The Government is keeping decentralization, access to government offices and easy administrative convenient in view in its proposals. Meanwhile, the Central Government too is planning to undertake a comprehensive review of the panchayats, mandals and blocks across the country. This will be based on the final census figures. Hence the division of districts could also be taken only after this exercise.

This January, the Centre has issued freeze orders on reorganization of geographical units in the country till the Census figures are finalized. The committee headed by AP Chief Secretary too has identified several issues pertaining to the reorganization in the state.

Another incentive for forming new districts is that the newly formed districts will get special allotments from the Centre. Thus, the funds from the Centre for the state will increase, officials involved in the process revealed.