Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang virtually inaugurated the new Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) Training Center in Anantapur from Mangalagiri DGP office. CID ADG Sri Sunil Kumar IPS was present at the virtual inaguration of CCPWC centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gautam Sawang, IPS, said, "It is very good to see to that center has been started where in training will be given to effectively use the technology in tracing out the culprits. Andhra Pradesh Police Seva App, which enables registration of complaints online and monitor follow-up action by police and 80 other services. It is very good that the Andhra Pradesh Police to open a training centre on the use of advanced technology to catch criminals and control crime."

Mr. Gautam Sawang hailed the AP Police (CID Division) officers for coming up with the training center for cops in the Police Department.

Mr. Sunil Kumar IPS AP CID, Additional DGP Shri CH Dwarka Thirumala Rao IPS Railways, Shri Ravi Shankar IPS Additional DGP Law and Order, Shri Bala Subrahmanyam IPS Additional DGP, Shri Sunil Kumar Nayak IPS Rayalaseema, Shri Hari Krishna IPS, Shri Hari Kumar IPS Retired, Retired IPS officer Shri Muralikrishna, Nagendra Kumar IPS officer and Anantapur SP Babu and other senior officials were present.

The main objective of Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) Scheme is to have an effective mechanism to handle cybercrimes against women and children in the country.