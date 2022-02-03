Andhra Pradesh DCs Asked to Review Progress of Spandana Petitions Twice a Week

Amaravati: Speaking on Spandana grievances, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said Spandana portal is updated, the petitions can now be tracked and added that district collectors should review on progress of spandana petitions twice a week. He said the collectors should focus on pending petitions and check why they are pending for more than stipulated time and added to solve the petitions effectively. The Chief Minister said 11 per cent of the petitions are repeated and directed the collectors to focus on why the petitioners are not satisfied for the first time. He said district collectors should visit RDO offices thrice a month and review with officials on issues related to revenue, lands, development activities and Village/ Ward secretariats.

On Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the Chief Minister directed the district collectors to focus on 43 indicators of SDG and complete targets in those sectors. He said effective implementation of Navaratnalu and other welfare schemes will help to improve SDG indicators. He instructed the district collectors to focus on sustainable financial growth indicators and create awareness among officials and staff on them.

Further, reviewing MGNREGS, he said that each district should complete one lakh working days in two months so that the target of providing 26 crore working days would be reached. He said to focus on material component expenditure in the coming two months.

On the welfare schemes, the Chief Minister mentioned that Jagananna Chedodu scheme will be launched on February 8, Input subsidy on February 15, Jagananna Thodu on February 22, Vidya Deevena on March 8 and Vasati Devena on March 22.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP Goutam Sawang, Principal Secretaries of various departments and other officials were present.

