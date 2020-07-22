AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh 6,045 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 61,818 on Wednesday, July 22.

According to the state's health bulletin on Wednesday morning, in the last 24 hours, 434 cases were reported of foreign returnees to AP, while those from other states stood at 2,461. This brings the total to 64,713 cases in the state.

A total of 49,553 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 6,045 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 14,35,827 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

The highest cases were reported from Visakhapatnam district with 1,049 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by East Godavari (891) and Guntur (842).

In the last 24 hours, 6,494 people were discharged and the tally stood at 29,390.

Sixty-five people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 823.

There are 31,605 active cases in the state.

India added 37,724 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the country's tally to 11,92,915 today. This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000. The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am.