AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 54.37 per cent on Saturday, after 94 coronavirus patients who were undergoing treatment in state-run hospitals were discharged after complete recovery on June 13. With this, the total number of COVID-19 recovery cases in the state reached 3,185

The state government had conducted testing on 14,477 COVID-19 from Friday morning AM to Saturday morning 9 AM. Out of which 222 were tested positive for the killer virus, as per the health bulleting released by state medical department.

Out of the 222 cases reported on Saturday, 33 cases were related to other states.

The COVID-19 positive cases in the state rose to 5,858 on Saturday. Out of which 1,068 cases were related to people with travel history from other states, and the cumulative positive cases from foreign returnees rose to 202.

As state reported two deaths in Krishna district, the death toll rose to 82. The death rate due to virus in the state is 1.02 per cent. Currently, there are 2,591 active coronavirus cases in the state till Saturday morning.

AP had tested 5,36,570 COVID-19 samples till June 13.