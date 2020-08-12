AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government's anti-COVID-19 measures are yielding fruitful results. The government is conducting coronavirus tests on a massive scale and it has helped to prevent the further spread of the virus.The percentage of people recovering from coronavirus infection in the state is increasing significantly due to the detection of virus at an early stage, which would help in the fast recovery of the infected persons.

According to the latest figures, the recovery rate was increased to 63.28 per cent, recently it was between 50 and 55 per cent. In another good sign, a total of 9,113 people recovered from the corona virus on Tuesday.

AP is at the forefront in conducting COVID-19 tests and tested 25,92,619 samples till date from the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. AP is carrying out 48,551 tests per million population, which is the highest in the country, according to ICMR statistics. A total of 58,315 samples were tested till Tuesday, and out of that 9,024 tested positive for the virus from the state.

AP reported 9,024 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. A total of 87 people have died due to the virus in various hospitals and the death toll reached 2,203. Two districts reported over 1,000 cases. East Godavari reported 1,372 cases and Kurnool reported 1,138 cases and the lowest number of 342 cases was reported in Krishna district.