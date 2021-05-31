AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the COVID lockdown till June 10, with the same set of curfew restrictions. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision to extend the lockdown after a review meeting was conducted over the current COVID-19 scenario in the state.

The curfew, which was imposed from May 5 after a steep upward spiral in the Coronavirus cases in the state was supposed to end on May 31.

Though the COVID-19 cases have been witnessing a steady decline over the past week, the government decided to continue the lockdown for 10 more days to ensure the COVID-19 curve flattens, the sources said.

"The curfew will be in force daily from 12 noon to 6 am. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C will continue to be in force from 6 am to 12 noon. People can come out between 6 am to 12 noon for purchasing essentials and carry out basic transactions as earlier.

