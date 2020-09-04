GUNTUR: In a shocking incident, a newly married couple committed suicide on Thursday evening. According to police, the man and wife ended their lives by hanging themselves to death. The incident took place at Machayapalem village under Bellamkonda mandal in Guntur district.

The deceased, a 20-year-old (Pawan) from Mangalagiri got in touch with 17-year-old minor girl (Shailaja) from Chittoor district through TikTok around 10 months ago. They secretly eloped and the couple had married just a few months ago.

After the love marriage, the couple was living in a rented housed at Machayapalm. On Thursday evening, the locals found the bodies hanging from the same ceiling fan in their room. Police reached the spot on receiving information. Upon reaching the spot, they found a suicide note claiming that they committed suicide due to their parents' opposition. A case of abetment to suicide was filed by the police of Bellamkonda.