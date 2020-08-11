AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh, which is conducting the maximum daily COVID-19 tests in the entire country, has now reached another important milestone. AP has now created one more record of sorts by conducting more than 25 lakh COVID-19 tests across the state, according to the state health ministry.

The Department of Health said in a bulletin on Monday, in the past 24 hours, the state government has conducted testing on 46,999 samples, taking the total COVID-19 tests in the state to 25,34,304, since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh alone are among the states that have tested over 25 lakh so far. Andhra Pradesh continues to top the list as the state with the highest COVID-19 testing, and carrying out 47,459 tests per million population, which is one of the highest in India.

On an average AP reported 10,000 positive cases daily during the past week, and it was reduced to 7,665 on Monday. With this the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,35,525. The death toll due to the virus went up to 2,116, with 80 new fatalities reported yesterday.

A total of 6,924 patients were cured from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, with this 1,45,636 people were recovered from the virus till date.Currently there are 87,773 active COVID-19 patients who were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals across the state.