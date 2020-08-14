AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh which is conducting the highest COVID-19 tests in the entire country, has now further increased its testing capacity to contain the spread of virus in the state. AP has created a new record by ranking number one state in the country in terms of conducting coronavirus tests. On an average, AP is conducting tests on 50,664 people per million population, which is the highest in the entire country.

AP didn't have any testing laboratories in the initial days of COVID-19 outbreak but the state government gradually increased its efficiency in conducting coronavirus tests by setting up several laboratories. The authorities have earlier conducted testing on 114 people for every one million population which was gradually increased to 50,664 tests per million population.

The officials of the Department of Health said that AP is the only state to have completed more than 50,000 tests per million population by August 13. The state government has been gradually improving its efficiency in conducting corona tests. On April 19, AP conducted 505 COVID-19 tests per million people,which was increased to 10,048 tests on June 13 and 20,182 tests were conducted on July 8. As of August 4 the state government tested 40,731 samples out of every million people, and by August 13 that number of tests were increased to 50,664 per million people.

AP has now reached another important milestone, by conducting more than 27 lakh COVID-19 tests across the state, according to the state health ministry. Meanwhile, AP has reported 9,996 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,61,247 on August 13. A total of 55,692 samples were tested from Wednesday to Thursday, and out of that 9,996 tested positive for the virus from the state.

A total of 1,68,029 people were completely cured from COVID-19 and discharged from state run hospitals. Currently there are 90,840 active cases in the state.