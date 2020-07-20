AMARAVATI: Post-graduate and under-graduate examinations will be conducted in 20 universities in the state by September as per the University Grants Commission(UGC) directives, said Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council Chairman Professor Hemchandra Reddy on Monday, July 20.

Speaking to the media, he said that the Governor had suggested that regular education was also must, along with online education. He said that academic curriculums are being redesigned in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are making the internship mandatory for 10 months in three years of Degree from this academic year," said Hemchandra Reddy.

The Chairman Professor said that along with EAMCET, other exams including UG and PG, will be held between September 13 and 27.

Hemchandra said that degree and PG examinations will be re-conducted for those who have failed to attend the examinations due to COVID-19.

He added arrangements are being made to conduct special degree and PG examinations in advance for those who got jobs in placements and those who have gone abroad.