AMARAVATI: Colleges in Andhra Pradesh will be reopened from October 15 and the set examinations would be conducted in September, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

The CM has also given a green signal for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in universities across Andhra Pradesh. The CM on Thursday held a review meeting with officials on higher education policy in the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister took several key decisions. CM Jagan directed authorities to take the gross enrollment in higher education to 80 per cent. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and other senior officials attended the meeting.

YS Jagan said that apprenticeship will be provided for ten months in three-year and four-year degree courses. The CM asked officials to set up skill development and employment based courses to students after the completion of their apprenticeship.

The CM said the state government will go forward with the Honours degree, after the completion of the entire process. YS Jagan said that universities would be set up in Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts.

YS Jagan also directed authorities to take strict action against the colleges which are committing irregularities.