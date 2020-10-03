HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's father-in-law, eminent doctor EC Gangi Reddy died after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Friday midnight.

Gangi Reddy is the father of YS Jagan's wife, YS Bharathi. Gangi Reddy, one of the leading doctors in Pulivendula. He has a good reputation and he helped everyone he met. He also served as the MP for Pulivendula from 2001-2005. In 2003, EC Gangireddy made a padayatra from Pulivendula to Kadapa Collectorate for rabi seeds for farmers.