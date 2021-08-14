Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jagan's Govt To Start Construction Work of 20,403 Houses

The state government has given permission to construct houses that have been sanctioned during the TDP reign in towns and cities under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) scheme. The then TDP government didn't take enough measures for completing the construction of houses. Under the PMAY-YSSAR (Urban) scheme, the construction of 20,403 houses will take place. The government will spend Rs 1.80 lakh per house under the PMAY-YSSAR (Urban) scheme.

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain issued orders to this effect on Friday. The construction of houses will take place as a part of the first phase of the construction of houses under the Navaratnalu 'Pedalandariki Illu' scheme. The Andhra Pradesh state government is going to construct 15.60 lakh houses under the first phase of the Navaratnalu 'Pedalandariki Illu' scheme.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the 'Pedalandariki Illu' scheme in December 2020 and nearly 28,30,227 women beneficiaries have been given house sites. Andhra Pradesh government wants to complete the first phase of work by June 2022. The government is spending nearly Rs. 32,909 core on new housing projects.