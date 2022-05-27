Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan's Davos Tour Highlights

Davos, May 25: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made an impressive and fruitful presence at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit interacting with captains of Industries and clinching deals in key sectors. The state has signed MoUs with big ticket companies besides discussing about investment opportunities in various sectors.

Adani, Greenko and Aurobindo have signed MoUs with the state for an investment of Rs 1.25 lakh crore related to green energy, which is needed to make the state a hub for industrialization 4.0. A total of 27,700 MW of clean energy will be available in the state. ArcelorMittal, the world-renowned company, has announced that it will be investing in green energy along with Greenko and added it is doubling its investment in Andhra Pradesh for the first time. The announcement was made by company CEO Aditya Mittal in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He lauded the industrial policies in the state. The ArcelorMittal Group, which specializes in steel, energy, construction, mining, transportation, packaging, etc., has annual revenues of $ 76.571 billion.

The Chief Minister also focused on new generation fuels ammonia and hydrogen products during the summit. The State Government has signed an MoU with Ace Urban Developers for setting up decarbonized manufacturing unit in Machilipatnam and it would help to utilise green energy and also to produce products with advanced technologies.

The state government has inked a pact with WEF to support industries through advanced manufacturing to reduce pollution, promote environmental balance, utilize green energy, enhance quality, and assist industries to achieve world-class products by emphasizing technology. With this pact, the state will be better connected with the various programs and projects run by the WEF which will provide support to add state-of-the-art, pollution-free policies to the industrial sector in the state.

The Chief Minister focused on port based Industrialisation in the state and discussed the same with Dassault Systems and Mitsui OSK Lines. The Chief Minister detailed the Export Promotion Policy which was announced earlier. Mitsui OSK Lines President Takeshi Hashimoto announced that they have discussed on opportunities in the areas of shipping and logistics and will be focusing on the container hub and logistics.

The Chief Minister focused on getting special attention to Vishakapatnam and announced that it would be made platform for high end technology and sought investments in this regard. Tech Mahindra has come forward to partner with Andhra University for drafting curriculum. After interacting with the Chief Minister, Tech Mahindra CEO and MD, CP Gurnani said the Chief Minister wants to develop Visakhapatnam as technology hub with focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Chief Minister also met IBM CEO Aravind Krishna and discussed about technology and skill development to transform Vizag into technology hub.

The Chief Minister interacted with founders and CEOs of unicorn startups. He discussed the policy decisions to be taken to develop startups in Vishakapatnam and assured all help. BYJU'S has extended full support to the education sector in Andhra Pradesh and they would setup Research and Development Center and also provide BYJU'S curriculum to State students, said BYJU'S CEO Ravindran. Coin Switch Kuber announced that they would provide scientific technology to secure records of comprehensive land survey in Andhra Pradesh. EaseMy Trip has said they would promote Tourism locations in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister showcased the progress of Andhra Pradesh in education, medical and health sectors. He participated in a group discussion on Future proofing health systems and made an impressive presentation of healthcare being implemented in the State and the measures taken to contain the COVID pandemic. The Chief Minister said no one had anticipated the scale and intensity of Covid in our generation, at least, and how healthcare system had to brace up if such a situation recurs and added that health care should be affordable and accessible.

