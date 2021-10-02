Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan To Tour Kadapa On October 2, 3

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive in the district of Kadapa on Saturday on a two-day visit. He will leave his residence at 2.30 pm on Saturday and will reach Gannavaram Airport by 3.10 pm. He is scheduled to arrive at Kadapa airport by 4.00 p.m. on Saturday and take a chopper to reach the Idupulapaya estate for a two-day stay. After reaching the Idupulapaya estate, he would interact with the party leaders and would stay in the guest house for the night.

YS Jagan would reach Bhakarapuram of Pulivendula by 9.50 am on Sunday morning. From there, by road, he would go to his father-in-law, Dr. EC Gangi Reddy's tomb, and would pay respects by 10.00 am on the occasion of his first death anniversary. Special prayers will be held at the auditorium in Bhakarapuram from 10.30 am to 11.30 am. He would go to his residence in Bhakarapuram by 11.35 am will arrive at the helipad at Bhakarapuram by 12.15 pm. From there he will reach Kadapa Airport by 12.40 pm and in a special flight, he will reach his Tadepalli residence by 2:00 pm

District Collector Vijayarama Raju and SP KKN Anburajan, inspected arrangements at Idupalapaya on Saturday. On Friday, they have inspected the helipad that has been set up at Bhakarapuram in Pulivendula, as well as Dr. EC Gangireddy Ghat on Degree College Road and the YSR Auditorium in Bhakarapuram. The collector discussed with Pulivendula OSD Anil Kumar Reddy on who is allowed to the ghat and who is not.

EC Gangi Reddy popularly known as the people's doctor in Pulivendula passed away on October 3, 2020. He was the father-in-law of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Gangi Reddy also served as Pulivendula Mandal's president from 2001 to 2005 and had taken out a 78-km-long padayatra in 2003 from Pulivendula to the Kadapa Collectorate to press for the distribution of seeds for rabi crops for farmers.