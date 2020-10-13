AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that installing new electricity meters will not be a burden to the farmers but will benefit them. He directed the officials to create awareness among the farmers on this issue. He further added that electricity should be supplied to the farmers for 9 hours during daytime. YS Jagan held a high-level review meeting at his camp office on Monday on the YSR Free Agriculture Power scheme.

During the review meeting, YS Jagan said that, quality should be maintained in the installation of transformers and meters. He asked the officials to talk with central government agency (EESL - Energy Efficient Services Limited) if necessary. Farmers should be made aware of the use of motors with ISI standards. Capacitors must also meet ISI standards.

Bid documents have already been prepared for the construction of 10,000 MW solar power plants and tenders will be called after the completion of the judicial preview, officials said.

CM Jagan directed the officials that the process should be completed as soon as possible and work on the projects should begin. Officials said that 14,354 linemen have already been trained to educate farmers on installing meters will only help them. They further added that they are taking steps to supply quality power. A total of 97.5 percent of the feeders have already been completed and the rest will be completed by November.

Minister Balineni Srinivasareddy, Green Energy Corporation CMD G Saiprasad, AP Transco CMD N Srikanth, AP Genco MD B Sridhar, Chief Secretary SS Rawat, and others participated in the meeting.