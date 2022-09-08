Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Orders Strict Action Against Online Money Lending Apps

Amid rising deaths due to harassment and blackmailing at the hands of online money lending apps, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed officials to take stringent action against online money lending apps.

A couple from Rajamahendravaram died by suicide on Wednesday after they fed up with the harassment of loan recovery agents. Kolli Durga Rao (32) and Ramya lakhsmi (24) hailing from Rajabommangi of Alluri district have been residing at Rajamahendravaram for 10 years. Durga Rao been working as a online food delivery boy and his wife as a tailoress. Durga rao took a loan from an online money lending app for their needs. After a few days, the loan app executives harassed the couple after they failed to repay loan amount.The loan recovery agents threatened to release morphed nude photos of Ramya Lakshmi on social media if they don't return money on time. After the parents died, the two children Naga Sai (4) and Likitha (2) were left homeless.

Moved by the incident, CM YS Jagan directed East Godavari district collector Madhavi Latha to hand over financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the children of the victim.

