Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday decided to call for a probe by CBI into the chariot burning incident that took place at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district.

The Chief Minister's Office release said that, "There has been malicious propaganda against the government by certain political forces in the social and mainstream media questioning the sincerity of the state police forces, though they have been going out to unearth the conspiracy behind the chariot burning."

The release further stated that, "Since some political parties have demanded a CBI probe into the incident, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to entrust the case to the CBI for a transparent inquiry."

On Sunday, the 60-year-old wooden chariot parked inside the Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple at Antarvedi was burnt in a mysterious fire. The 40-feet high chariot made of teak wood was parked in a shed on the temple premises. The chariot was used to take out the procession of the temple idols. The Andhra Pradesh government placed the temple executive officer under suspension over the incident.

State Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao alleged that the chariot burning could be a conspiracy by the opposition parties to tarnish the government image.