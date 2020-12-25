Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited CSI Church in Pulivendula on Friday where he offered prayers at the church. YS Bharathi and YS YS Vijayamma also participated in the prayers which will continue from 9.45 am to 11 pm.

The Chief Minister will then reach to Kadapa Airport from Bakarapuram Helipad at 11.20 am. YS Jagan will leave for Rajahmundry on a special flight from Kadapa.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was on three day tour to Kadapa district and will lay foundation stone for various projects. On 25th December, he will lay foundation stone for the construction of bus stand and will lay foundation for the Apache Leather Development Park at 3.05 PM.