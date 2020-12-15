Adhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for New Delhi on Tuesday. Though there is no clarity in his itinerary, sources said that he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The chief minister would reach Delhi by 4.15 pm and will go to his official residence at 1-Janpath.

Later, he is likely to meet Amit Shah and would discuss various pending issues related to state. He would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has passed a modified AP Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill 2020 during the winter session of the Legislature. After the clearance by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Bill requires the Presidents' assent.

The Chief Minister is expected to raise the works related to Polavaram project and other pending state issues. YS Jagan may seek adequate flood relief for the families affected by Cyclone Nivar from centre.