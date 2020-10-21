Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 'YSR Bheema' scheme to provide insurance to breadwinners of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families of unorganised sector. CM YS Jagan is fulfilling all his promises made to the people and is stepping forward for the development of the people in the state. During the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, YS Jagan came to know about the problems of the poor people due to the lack of insurance and he aimed to provide insurance to the breadwinners of the families. CM YS Jagan fulfilled his promise and people with white ration card in the state can get benefit from YSR Bheema scheme. The government will pay the premium of the insurance and has released more than Rs. 510 crore funds for the scheme. A total of1.14 crore families in the state will get the benefit from this scheme.

YSR Bheema scheme will apply to the people between 18 to 70 years of age, who supports the family. The beneficiary between 18 -50 years of the scheme will get insurance of Rs 2 lakh in case of natural death and will get Rs 5 lakh to the nominees in case of accidental death. The beneficiary between the age of 51 to 70 years will get insurance cover of Rs 3 lakh in case of accidental death.