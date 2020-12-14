YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the people of seven mandals of Uddanam region that lies in north-coastal Andhra are going to receive purified drinking water soon. He said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has started the project in Uddanam and it was designed with an estimated cost of Rs. 700 crores. Fresh drinking water from Hiramandalam reservoir will be supplied to a total of 8 lakh people in Uddanam. He further added that people of Uddanam are not going to face any drinking water problem in the future. Here is the tweet.

ఉద్దానం కిడ్నీ సమస్యలకు శాశ్వతంగా చెక్ పెడుతోంది జగన్ గారి ప్రభుత్వం. 700 కోట్లతో ఉద్దానంలోని ఏడు మండలాలకు నీరందించే పథకం. హిరమండలం రిజర్వాయిర్ నుంచి ఉద్దానంకు మంచినీరు. 8 లక్షలమంది వెనుకబడ్డ ప్రజలకు ఇదో సంజీవని. కలుషిత భూగర్భ జలాల సమస్యే ఉండదు - వాటివల్ల వచ్చే జబ్బులూ ఉండవు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 13, 2020

Megaha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited has taken up the project for Rs 527 crores and the company is going to complete the project by following all the quality standards within stipulated time.

The Uddanam region consists of the mandals of Kaviti, Sompeta, Kanchili, Itchapuram, Palasa and Vajrapukotturu, accounting for over 100 villages in total. Many people in these areas have been suffering with kidney diseases. Symptoms included hypertension and diabetes, followed by a long asymptomatic period, and later diagnosed with excess proteins in the urine, decreased red blood cell count and high levels of uric acid in the blood.

The YSRCP government has come up with a permanent solution to the people of Uddanam by designing drinking water schemes.