Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reviews Progress of Flood Relief Works

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with the district collectors of flood hit areas and reviewed the progress of relief works.

During the meeting, Chief Minister directed the officials to sanction new houses for completely damaged houses and provide temporary accommodation to the ones who lost houses and ensure basic facilities at those places.

He said Rs 2,000 should be given to all the households who received essential commodities and directed the officials to be generous towards people's requests while touring flood affected areas.

He said all the arrangements were made for the distribution of seeds though RBKs. He said to take measures to ensure no leaks to ponds and interlink ponds and added that excess water in ponds should be diverted to canals.

He said water cannot be stored as Annamayya project was breached and directed the officials to make arrangements to ensure no shortage of drinking water in those villages and towns. He instructed the officials to carry out social audit after completion of crop enumeration.