Andhra Pradesh: CM Hails Success Stories of Women

Ongole: Terming women empowerment as a great success story scripted by the women folk of the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the story unfolded with the series of initiatives taken up by the Government.

Addressing a large gathering during the YSR Zero interest reimbursement programme here on Friday, he said it was a great turnaround for Self Help Groups (SHGs) from being defaulters with the false promises made by the TDP in 2014, to transforming into vibrant entrepreneurs and being proud owners of trading units.

The success story has its content in the form of Government launching various schemes like YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara, Amma Vodi and others besides bringing in big Corporations like Reliance, P & G, Cooperative giant Amul and lining up banks to extend loans for setting up grocery shops, poultry, dairy and other units to usher in economic and social empowerment.

This development has caused heartburn among the Gang of Four, comprising Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media, who are spreading venom in the form of false propaganda on the State finances telling that the State would become like Sri Lanka if the welfare schemes are continued.

This shows that the Gang of Four is against the welfare schemes, he said and asked the audience if they can tolerate such propaganda which drew a big negation from the crowd.