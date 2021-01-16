Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been ranked as one of the best performing chief ministers in the country. YS Jagan was in the third position among the best performing CMs in the 'Desh Ka Mood' survey conducted by famous news channel 'ABP News'. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were in the first and second places respectively.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is one of the chief ministers who understands the problems of the people and is effectively implementing the welfare schemes in the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was ranked 8th, Goa CM Pramod Sawant in the 9th place and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani got 10th place in the ABP News survey.

In the survey, a total of 66 per cent of people answered that they have been satisfied with the ruling at the centre where as 30 per cent of the people expressed unhappiness over the central government; and four per cent didn't give their answer.

If the Lok Sabha elections are held today, then a total of 58 per cent of the people will support the NDA, while only 28 per cent answered that UPA will win.

When asked about favourite choice for Prime Minister, 60 per cent chose Narendra Modi as their favourtie, whereas 11 per cent voted for Rahul, 1 per cent for Mamata, 5 per cent for Kejriwal, 1 per cent for Mayawati and 1 per cent for Priyanka. A total of 12 per cent people said that they would choose a different leader.