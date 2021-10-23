Andhra Pradesh: Check Links For Results Of Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE)

Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2021 Results: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh had conducted Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE), September 2021 for first and second years in both general and vocational streams from September 15 to September 23.

The examinations have been conducted following all the COVID protocols and guidelines. Spot valuation work has been carried out in the decentralized camps and results are going to be declared on October 23.

Students can check the results by clicking on the below links on October 23 from 5 PM onwards - http://bie.ap.gov.in, http://examresults.ap.nic.in, http://results.apcfss.in

Short Marks Memos will be available for download from October 25 from 5 PM from the BIE official Website: bie.ap.gov.in.

Grievances regarding IPASE, September 2021 can be sent to this Email Id: ourbieap@gmail.com and can send message to this WhatsApp Number 9391282578

Visit Sakshi Education for results. Here is the link https://results.sakshieducation.com/