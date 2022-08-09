AMARAVATI: Two inter-ministerial teams of the Central government will tour four flood-hit districts in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday. The teams will visit Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, and B R Ambedkar Konaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh to assess the flood-related damage by Godavari river recently.

It may be recollected that the flood peaked to a record 25.80 lakh cusecs and affected normal life. B R Ambedkar Konaseema, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, West Godavari and East Godavari districts were affected for over a fortnight last month.

AMARAVATI: Over two lakh people had to be lodged in rehabilitation centres as their habitations were inundated. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), seven people were killed in the flood in three districts. As per preliminary estimates, agricultural crops in about 3,500 hectares and horticultural crops in over 8,700 hectares suffered damage.

SDMA Managing Director B R Ambedkar said in a release today that the six-member Central team would be led by Ravinesh Kumar, financial advisor (NDMA) in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

While one team would visit Alluri Sitarama Raju district on August 10, another would tour Eluru district.

On August 11, the teams would visit B R Ambedkar Konaseema district and assess the flood damage. The teams are likely to meet Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the evening of August 11, he said. ( Inputs PTI)

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 26 had visited some flood-affected villages in BR Ambedkar Konaseema, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts and interacted with the flood victims.

