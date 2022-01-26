Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet Approves Formation Of 13 New Districts

The cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod for the reorganization of 13 districts in the state. The proposals were sent to all the ministers and a virtual cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday. Earlier, the proposals were approved by the collectors of 13 districts. The recommendations made by the state-level committee were sent to the district collectors and then Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma along with CCLA Neerab Kumar Prasad held a meeting with collectors online and got their views. The proposals were approved by the collectors. The Chief Secretary has directed the collectors to submit any further proposals to be implemented before the release of the final notification. New districts and new revenue divisions will be formed under the 1974 AP District (Formation) Act.

As promised in the election manifesto, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the green signal for the formation of new districts. The state government has issued a notification on the reorganization of new districts. The government will take proposals from people, different organizations related to the formation of new districts till February 26. After that, a gazette notification will be issued. The state government has decided to start administration in the new districts from April 2.

The newly proposed 26 districts and their headquarters include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam-Parvathipuram, Alluri Sitarama Raju-Paderu, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema-Amalapuram, East Godavari-Rajamahendravaram, West Godavari-Bhimavaram, Eluru, Krishna-Machilipatnam, NTR district-Vijayawada, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu-Narasaraopeta, Prakasam-Ongole, SPS Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai-Puttaparthi, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya -Rayachoty, Chittoor and Sri Balaji -Tirupati.

