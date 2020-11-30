The lives of dozens of passengers have been saved after the timely alertness of a driver who has stopped the bus on feeling chest pain. He suffered a cardiac arrest and later died.

This incident took place in Koduru mandal of Krishna district. Despite the unbearable pain, the driver parked the bus on one side of the road before losing consciousness, after which he fainted. The deceased driver was identified as Krishna Rao. The driver slowed down the bus near Lakkireddy of Koduru mandal and stopped the bus on roadside. He was rushed to hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.