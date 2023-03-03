Andhra Pradesh Budget Session on Mar 14, Governor Rolls Out Notification

Amaravati: The Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will begin on March 14, according to a notification rolled out by Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Friday. Earlier, the state government had communicated to the legislature to prepare the Houses for the budget session.

Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer will address the joint session of the assembly and council on the inaugural day of the budget session. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee would schedule the business of the House.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will introduce the budget for the year 2023-24 during the session. The state budget will likely be tabled on March 15 or 16. The budget is expected to touch Rs 3 lakh crore mark this financial year.

Also Read: AP GIS 2023: Global Industry Titans Announce Mega Business Plans for Andhra