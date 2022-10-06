Andhra Pradesh Braces For Heavy Rains From Oct 6-10

Oct 06, 2022, 18:08 IST
Rains continue to lash the state of Andhra Pradesh with brief spells of sunshine for the past three months. Now according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms, and lightning are very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu until the end of this week. Further, isolated very heavy showers  are expected over the State of AP for the next 24 hours.

While most of the districts are placed under yellow alert, orange alerts have been issued particularly over Prakasam, Vizianagaram and Guntur districts for Thursday. Further, isolated very heavy showers (115.5 mm-204 mm) are expected over the State for the next 24 hours.

The IMD has also alerted about increased rainfall over South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema for the three days starting from Thursday

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea for the next five days.

