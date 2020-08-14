TIRUPATI: For making remarks against Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), II town police booked a case against Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Sadineni Yamini in Tirupati on Friday, August 14.

According to reports, The TTD vigilance unit has lodged a complaint with the Tirumala Two town police against Yamini for making inappropriate remarks on TTD which governs the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala. Yamini earlier made insensitive comments against TTD for not telecasting the Ram temple’s ‘bhoomi pujan’ event live from Ayodhya in Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC).

She alleged that this move of TTD was causing distress to Hindus, and condemned the TTD act of not telecasting bhoomi pujan. Taking the complaint from TTD, police have registered a case against Yamini under sections 505 (2) and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



TTD replied to Yamini that it is broadcasting the Srivari Kalyanotsavam live on SVBC every day from 12 PM to 1 PM for a duration of 1.30 minutes daily, and they couldn't telecast bhoomi pujan live as Kalyanotsavam was telecasted live on SVBC during the foundation stone laying ceremony. It clarified that bhoomi pujan was telecasted on SVBC the next day

Meanwhile, Yamini served as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson before the 2019 elections. However, she joined BJP after TDP received a major setback in the by-elections. she is often in the news by making hot comments on the latest political developments.