Andhra Pradesh: Biometric Attendance Back In All Government Offices

AMARAVATI: Biometric attendance system has been made mandatory in all government offices in Andhra Pradesh. State Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued a memo to this effect on Tuesday, directing all department heads to implement the biometric attendance of staff and take appropriate measures as per rules.

The Information Technology Department was instructed to ensure the biometric devices are operationalised in the State Secretariat and other offices immediately. The IT Department and the General Administration Department were instructed to ensure that all biometric devices functioned properly.

An integrated report on biometric attendance should also be generated and submitted on a monthly basis, the order stated.

Biometric attendance for all government staff, using fingerprints, has been made mandatory in AP since September 2017. This was discontinued after the COVID pandemic in March 2020 as it could lead to the virus spreading through the biometric machine

All the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Chief Secretaries conducted a special meeting on August 13 where it was decided to re-introduce the mandatory biometric attendance system in the state Secretariat, offices of the Heads of Departments, autonomous organisations, state unit offices, and district Collectorates.

