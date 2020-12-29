A dry run for coronavirus vaccine program started at five facilities in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on 28th December under chairman ship of district collector. The dry run was conducted in the five centres, GGH Vijayawada, Poorna heart hospital, Uppaluru PHC, Penamalluru PHC and Prakash Nagar eUPHC.

The dry run activity started in the presence of District collector at Prakash Nagar eUPHC at 9am and in other centres as per guidelines of MoHFW, GoI with all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour measures.

Distrcit Collector briefed to the media about the dry run process activity and beneficiaries participated in the dry run. Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said that the dry run in Krishna district is aimed at testing the planned operations and the laid out mechanisms in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to a news agency, he said that, "It will provide insights into any gaps or bottlenecks so that those could be addressed before the commencement of the actual drive."

The allocation of vaccine from store to session site and the management of AEFI was also running well. At 3 pm, a meeting was held under the District Collector& Magistrate to take the feedback from all employees who have participated in the dry run at five centres.