AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which is tirelessly pushing ahead with its welfare-oriented governance and reforms meant for the benefit of all sections, has a new feather added to its fabled cap. Under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state has bagged 15 awards for the critically-acclaimed reforms it brought in to improve services to the people in the villages.

AP has received these honours as a part of annual awards given by the Central Panchayati Raj Department at the national level for the year 2020. Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed happiness over the state government achieving this unique feat by winning 15 prestigious awards at a time.

Here are some of them:

►The state has bagged an award for being the second best in the e-Panchayat Award category-II (A) for the year 2020. West Godavari district received eight district-level awards in the general category.

► Bangarupalem and Ramachandrapuram in Chittoor district, Guntur district's Medikonduru and YSR Kadapa district's Chennur received the Dean Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Panchayat Empowerment Awards in the General Category.

► Kondakindi village in Bondapalli mandal of Vizianagaram district, Prakasam district's Vemulakota under Markapur Zone, Angalakuduru Grama Panchayat of Tenali Zone in Guntur district received awards in the Thematic category.

► In the general category, Chelluru in Rayavaram mandal Of East Godavari district, Kurichedu in Prakasam district and Kattevaram gram panchayat in Tenali of Guntur district won the awards.

► Bondapalli in Vizianagaram district received an award for formulating a comprehensive plan for rural development. Chelluru of East Godavari district has received Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Honorary Gram Sabha Award while Mulasthanam in East Godavari district received Child Friendly Panchayat Award.