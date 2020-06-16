AMARAVATI: The budget session of Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council starts from Today, June 16. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan addressing the assembly session of both the Houses from Raj Bhavan through video conference from 10 AM.

AP state government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to introduce a full budget in the Assembly and to get approval. The state government had already introduced a vote-on-account budget in March.

After the Governor's speech, the Business Advisory Committee will convene a meeting and finalise the agenda of topics to be taken up for discussion during the Assembly session.

After the committee meeting, finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and Agriculture minister Kanna Babu will introduce the Budget in the Assembly. While Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana would introduce the budget bill in the council.

In the last year state government has introduced the budget with Rs 2,27,975 crore, now the government is likely to introduce a budget of more than that. This time, the government seems to be giving high priority to welfare schemes and Navratna promises.

As Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on June 19, all the legislators attending the Assembly session to cast their vote.

The state government will also introduce Andhra Pradesh Environmental Protection Bill and some other bills in the House.

The governor's speech was initially approved at the AP cabinet meeting and the cabinet approved the state budget for 2020-2021. The Cabinet has approved the supplementary budget for 2019-20.

The Cabinet has given the green signal to introduce Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Authority Act -2020 bill in the assembly.

Highlights of Governor Speech: