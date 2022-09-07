Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session Likely To Start From Sep 15

Andhra Pradesh Assembly session is likely to start on September 15. Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting will be held today under the chairmanship of CM YS Jagan. All the ministers have reached the Secretariat. In the cabinet, the ministers are going to discuss on setting up of companies like Ashta, Aurobindo, AM Green, and other green energy projects. Key amendments are going to be made to Export Policy for farmers.

The cabinet is going to discuss the construction of houses for the people of Visakhapatnam. It is all known knowledge that land has been distributed to the Visakha people. The cabinet will also discuss the funds released for solving public problems as part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam program to Sachivalayam.

